Today is Tuesday August 06, 2024
Harris, Walz to make first joint campaign appearance in Philadelphia

Posted/updated on: August 6, 2024 at 3:57 pm
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

(PHILADELPHIA) -- Vice President Kamala Harris and her newly announced presidential running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, are slated to make their first campaign appearance together on Tuesday evening in Philadelphia, before a large crowd.

Hundreds of supporters were waiting in lines outside the Liacouras Center at Temple University for the event, which is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. ET.

Walz and Harris are expected to highlight their contrasts to former president Donald Trump and Sen. JD Vance.

Vance held a rally in the city earlier in the day.

Tuesday's Harris-Walz event kicks off a five-day campaign road trip that will visit seven crucial swing states.

The vice president and Walz are scheduled to visit Eau Claire, Wisconsin; Detroit, Michigan; Durham, North Carolina; Savannah, Georgia; Phoenix, Arizona; and Las Vegas this week.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



News Partner
