Today is Tuesday August 06, 2024
ktbb logo


Emma Stone’s ‘Kinds of Kindness’ heading to digital

Posted/updated on: August 6, 2024 at 3:27 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Searchlight Pictures/Atsushi Nishijima

Poor Things director Yorgos Lanthimos' Kinds of Kindness is headed to HD digital to rent or own on Aug. 27, ahead of an Oct. 8 bow on Blu-ray and DVD.

The Searchlight Pictures "triptych fable" reunited Lanthimos with his Oscar-winning Poor Things lead Emma Stone and that film's Oscar-nominated actor Willem Dafoe, as well as its supporting player Margaret Qualley.

The movie is told in three parts and has its cast — also including Jesse Plemons, Hong Chau, Joe Alwyn, Mamoudou Athie and Hunter Schafer — playing various roles.

According to the studio, the film follows "a man without choice who tries to take control of his own life; a policeman who is alarmed that his wife who was missing-at-sea has returned and seems a different person; and a woman determined to find a specific someone with a special ability, who is destined to become a prodigious spiritual leader."

The film debuted in theaters on June 21.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC