Boil water notice for a portion of rural Murchison

Posted/updated on: August 6, 2024 at 4:26 pm

MURCHISON – The city of Murchison is warning its residents about an accidental domestic sewage spill into a local creek. According to our news partner KETK, city officials announced Tuesday those using private drinking water supply wells within a half mile of Little Duncan Branch Creek and FM 773 should boil their water before usage. They stressed the city of Murchison’s public water supply is still safe for personal use.

The city also said in a release, that the sewer was observed leaking from the creek crossing on Aug. 5. Officials said erosion caused the sewer main to wash out, resulting in sewage being released into the creek.

At this time, the leak has been plugged and the sewer is being rerouted until repairs can be made to the sewer main, which is expected to happen next week.

