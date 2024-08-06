Today is Tuesday August 06, 2024
ktbb logo


Bob Dylan biopic ‘A Complete Unknown’ to open Christmas Day

Posted/updated on: August 6, 2024 at 12:06 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Courtesy of Searchlight Pictures

It’s official – the Bob Dylan biopic is coming out on Christmas Day.

Searchlight Pictures just announced that the James Mangold-directed film A Complete Unknown, starring Timothée Chalamet, will be released nationwide on Dec. 25.

Described as “the electric true story behind the rise of one of the most iconic singer-songwriters in history,” A Complete Unknown follows a 19-year-old Dylan as he arrives in the West Village from Minnesota in the early '60s, where he meets artists like Woody GuthriePete Seeger and Joan Baez.

It is expected to follow him through his famed 1965 performance at the Newport Folk Festival, when he shocks the crowd by plugging in an electric guitar. 

In addition to Chalamet, who does his own singing in the film, A Complete Unknown stars Edward Norton as Seeger, Monica Barbaro as Baez, Elle Fanning as Sylvie RussoBoyd Holbrook as Johnny Cash and Nick Offerman as Alan Lomax.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC