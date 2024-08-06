Brandon Sklenar gets grilled by Ryan, Hugh and Ryan’s mom for being “Blake Lively’s love interest”

Ryan Reynolds just posted to social media a hilarious sketch in which he, his mom, Tammy, and Hugh Jackman grill Brandon Sklenar for playing Blake Lively's love interest in the upcoming film It Ends with Us.

Ryan is shown surprising Sklenar during a junket interview and at first acts suspicious toward him, making sure he referred to Blake as "Mrs. Reynolds" on set, before flagging a "very suggestive picture" of the co-stars together.

However, it becomes apparent Ryan is focused mainly on Sklenar's backside in the picture, wondering if the hunky 1923 star is "smuggling pumpkins."

Having lost his objectivity, Ryan is then shown hugging Sklenar for a prolonged period before deploying "Blake's mother-in-law" Tammy to quiz Sklenar, "the man trying to replace my sweet little Gummi Bear, Ryan."

The Deadpool star then reappears and reads one of the questions he wrote for her, asking Sklenar to replace his father, who passed away in 2015. A swooning Tammy's all for it. "God, you're gorgeous. It creeps up on you," she admits.

In a third attempt to grill the actor, Ryan deploys Jackman, who starts out tough, asking why he thinks it's OK "to be messing with my best buddy's wife."

Hugh menacingly explains that in Australia "you can't even get into preschool unless you take a person's life with your own bare hands. Twice."

Sklenar diffuses the situation by praising Jackman and enthusing about his "triumph" in Les Misérables.

In the end, the attempt to confront Sklenar backfires completely, with all three singing his praises backstage and Jackman gushing, "I think we found the next Wolverine!"

It Ends with Us is in theaters Aug. 9.

