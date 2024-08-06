Tyler Animal Services offers free adoptions in August with donations

Posted/updated on: August 6, 2024 at 11:22 am

TYLER – Tyler Animal Control and Shelter is offering no-cost adoptions for dogs and cats throughout August with a donation of six white towels or six fleece blankets. The towels and blankets will be used for animals at the Shelter. Blankets that are 50″ x 60″ are preferred to fit a pet’s kennel.

The basic dog adoption fee is $120 and $80 for cats. All animals adopted from Tyler Animal Services are spayed/neutered, microchipped and vaccinated. If you would like to adopt, see all pets available for adoption, or submit an application, visit the Tyler Animal Services webpage.



The Tyler Animal Shelter is located at 4218 Chandler Highway, across from EQ Autoworks. For more information, call (903) 535-0045.

