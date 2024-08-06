Former Carlisle ISD security guard arrested

Posted/updated on: August 6, 2024 at 11:34 am

PRICE — Our news partners at KETK report a former Carlisle ISD security guard has been arrested, the district said on Monday in a release. The Rusk County Sheriff’s Department notified the school district on Monday that a security guard employed at the school last year and “were planning to use this year” had been detained, Carlisle ISD said. The security guard was reportedly not an employee for the district but rather contracted through a “separate private security agency.” “He will no longer be assigned to our school district moving forward, effective immediately,” Carlisle ISD said. The school district said they will not release the identity or charges of the security guard at this time.

