Today is Tuesday August 06, 2024
ktbb logo


Former Carlisle ISD security guard arrested

Posted/updated on: August 6, 2024 at 11:34 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


PRICE —Former Carlisle ISD security guard arrested Our news partners at KETK report a former Carlisle ISD security guard has been arrested, the district said on Monday in a release. The Rusk County Sheriff’s Department notified the school district on Monday that a security guard employed at the school last year and “were planning to use this year” had been detained, Carlisle ISD said. The security guard was reportedly not an employee for the district but rather contracted through a “separate private security agency.” “He will no longer be assigned to our school district moving forward, effective immediately,” Carlisle ISD said. The school district said they will not release the identity or charges of the security guard at this time.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC