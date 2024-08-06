‘Yellowstone’ creator Taylor Sheridan popping up Four Sixes Ranch Steakhouse at Vegas’ Wynn Casino

Taylor Sheridan has spun his Yellowstone universe into a library of shows — and also a cottage industry with his Four Sixes Ranch brand, which is about to spawn a pop-up restaurant.

The Four Sixes Ranch Steakhouse will set up shop at Wynn Las Vegas beginning in September.

Brian Gullbrants, Wynn Resorts COO, touts a "one-of-a-kind experience," adding, "This distinctive, limited-time pop-up puts an emphasis on Western authenticity paired with an unforgettable dinner and cocktail menu."

Chef David Middleton "will focus on prime steaks and cuts from Four Sixes Ranch and American classic cocktails and decadent desserts," according to the ad copy. "The curated menu mirrors that of a boutique steakhouse and places emphasis on ingredients local to Texas."

Menu highlights will include "a showstopping Caviar Tower, served with potato tots, kettle chips, brioche toast, country fried chicken tenders, chive crema, deviled quail eggs, lemon zest, parsley and bacon bits," as well as dishes showcasing the beef from Sheridan's 260,000-acre Northern Texas ranch.

The restaurant's beverage program will boast signature cocktails, including the Campfire Old Fashioned, "smoked tableside on a whiskey barrel stove," among others.

Sheridan enthuses, "The passions in my life are telling stories and food and with each plate served at Four Sixes Ranch Steakhouse, Chef David and I get to do both."

Reservations will be open to the public beginning Aug. 26; first seatings will be Sept. 16.

