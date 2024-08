Harris poised to pick Tim Walz as vice presidential running mate

Posted/updated on: August 6, 2024 at 8:25 am

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz speaks at a Biden-Harris campaign and DNC press conference on July 17, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Jim Vondruska/Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) -- Vice President Kamala Harris is poised to pick Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her vice presidential running mate to help her challenge Donald Trump and JD Vance in November.

Story developing...

