Harris selects Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as running mate

Posted/updated on: August 6, 2024 at 8:10 am
BREAKING NEWS: Vice President Kamala Harris has picked Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz to be her running mate. Three people familiar with the decision confirmed the pick to The Associated Press on Tuesday. The Midwestern governor, military veteran and union supporter has helped enact an ambitious Democratic agenda for his state, including sweeping protections for abortion rights and aid to families. No Republican presidential candidate has carried Minnesota since 1972, but Donald Trump and his campaign insist that Minnesota is in play this year. Walz has taken on greater national visibility since a 2023 legislative session that he calls one of the most consequential in state history. He was elected chair of the Democratic Governors Association in December.



