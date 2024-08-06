Nine dead, one injured after vehicle crashes into canal

Posted/updated on: August 6, 2024 at 8:15 am

Piccell/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) -- Nine people are dead and one other has been injured after a vehicle crashed into a canal in Palm Beach County, Florida, on Monday evening, authorities said.

At approximately 7:30 p.m. on Monday, authorities began receiving calls reporting a car in a canal on Southwest Conners Highway near Belle Glade, Florida, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue Capt. Tom Reyes said in a statement to the media. Once at the scene, authorities found one vehicle upside down with only the wheels visible, Reyes continued.

"Last night in Belle Glade, a tragic crash occurred at the 5800 Block of Hatton Highway, resulting in multiple fatalities. Tragically, Fire Rescue confirmed 4 victims were pronounced deceased on the scene, and 6 were transported to a local hospital where 5 additional victims passed away," according to the Palm Beach Sheriff's Office. "We have one survivor for a total of 10 victims including babies. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families during this heartbreaking incident."

Fire rescue personnel, including divers, along with the Palm Beach Sheriff's Office, responded to the crash, officials said.

The scene has been turned over to the Palm Beach Sheriff's Office who will determine the cause of the crash, Reyes said, and the investigation by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office remains open.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back