Titans, safety Quandre Diggs reach one-year deal

August 5, 2024, 9:09 AM

Veteran free agent safety Quandre Diggs and the Tennessee Titans reached agreement on a one-year deal worth up to $5 million, a source told ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Sunday.

Diggs confirmed the news with a post to X on Sunday but did not disclose the financial terms.

The move reunites Diggs with former Seattle Seahawks teammate Jamal Adams in Tennessee. Adams said at the start of Titans training camp that he and Diggs talked every day over the summer break and hoped to be teammates again.

Diggs will immediately compete with fourth-year veteran Elijah Molden to start next to Amani Hooker.

The top half of Tennessee’s safety rotation also includes Adams and second-year defensive back Matthew Jackson, who has three interceptions so far in camp.

The Seahawks released Diggs on March 5, freeing up $11 million in salary cap space.

Diggs, 31, was acquired by the Seahawks in a 2019 trade with the Detroit Lions. He was selected to three straight Pro Bowls (2020 to 2022) with the Seahawks and had 18 interceptions in his time with the team.

He posted a career-best 95 tackles last season and had 324 in 72 games with Seattle.

A sixth-round pick by the Lions in 2015, Diggs has 580 tackles, 24 interceptions, 56 passes defended and 5 forced fumbles in his career.

ESPN’s Turron Davenport contributed to this report.

