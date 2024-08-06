Vikings’ Jordan Addison charged with DUI, has Oct. 7 hearing

Posted/updated on: August 6, 2024 at 4:59 am

ByKEVIN SEIFERT

August 5, 2024, 12:59 PM

Minnesota Vikings receiver Jordan Addison has been assigned an Oct. 7 arraignment and plea hearing in Los Angeles County Superior Court stemming from his citation last month for suspicion of driving under the influence, according to court records.

Addison was charged with two misdemeanors — driving under the influence of alcohol and driving with .08% blood alcohol content — after a West Los Angeles police officer found him asleep at the wheel of a white Rolls Royce that was blocking a lane of I-105 westbound near Los Angeles International Airport. He was cited at 11:36 p.m. PT and released at 1:36 a.m.

Speaking to reporters when he arrived at training camp last month, Addison said he had been in a “dark place” but added: “Whatever’s out there for me, whatever comes with it, I’ll own up to everything. I feel like anything that comes my way is meant to happen or is deserved.”

Addison could face an NFL suspension once the legal proceedings are complete. Regarding violations of the law involving alcohol, the league’s policy and program on substances of abuse reads: “Absent aggravating circumstances, discipline for a first offense will be a suspension without pay of three regular or postseason games.”

The incident in Los Angeles came almost exactly a year after Addison was cited for driving 140 miles per hour on a freeway in Minnesota. He subsequently agreed to plead guilty to a misdemeanor speeding charge, with a charge of reckless driving dismissed, and paid $686 in fines.

Asked last month if he thinks he has an issue that needs to be addressed away from football, Addison said, “I’m just going to keep learning. I’m saying that’s all I can do, is just learn from my mistakes and keep moving forward. That’s what it is.”

Go Back