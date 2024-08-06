Today is Tuesday August 06, 2024
Chiefs make Harrison Butker NFL’s top-paid kicker

ByABC News
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs signed Harrison Butker to a contract extension that makes him the NFL’s highest-paid kicker, sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Monday.

The extension is for four years and $25.6 million, with $17.75 million guaranteed, the sources said. At $6.4 million per year, Butker will make more than the previously highest-paid kickers, the Baltimore Ravens’ Justin Tucker and Philadelphia Eagles’ Jake Elliott, who both average $6 million per season on their contracts.

The deal ties Butker to the Chiefs through the 2028 season. He was scheduled to make $3.945 million in the final season of the five-year contract he signed with the Chiefs in 2019.

Butker, who represented and negotiated the deal himself, confirmed in a post to X that he was finalizing a four-year extension.

“There’s no place I’d rather be than with the Chiefs, excited to finalize a 4 year extension,” he wrote. “To the Heights!”

Butker’s career field goal percentage is 89.1, which is second all time behind Tucker at 90.2.

Butker has a long list of clutch postseason field goals for the Chiefs. Most recently, he made a 29-yarder with three seconds remaining to put Super Bowl LVIII into overtime and the Chiefs went on to beat the San Francisco 49ers.

He kicked a 27-yard field goal with eight seconds remaining to lift the Chiefs over the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII and a 45-yarder with three seconds left two weeks earlier to give the Chiefs a win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game.

Last season, Butker was 33-of-35 on field goals for 94.3%. He was 6-of-6 from 50 yards and beyond.

Butker made a 43-yard field goal with four seconds remaining to give the Chiefs a win over Washington in his first NFL game in 2017.



News Partner
