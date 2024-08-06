Jim Harbaugh denies any wrongdoing amid Michigan allegations

Posted/updated on: August 6, 2024 at 4:57 am

ByKRIS RHIM

August 5, 2024, 4:39 PM

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — After being one of seven members from the 2023 Michigan football program accused of violating NCAA rules in a draft of the NCAA’s notice of allegations obtained by ESPN on Monday, Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh denied any wrongdoing.

“Never lie. Never cheat. Never steal. I was raised with that lesson,” he said at a brief news conference, appearing to read from a prepared statement. “I have raised my family on that lesson. I have preached that lesson to the teams that I have coached. No one is perfect. If you stumble, you apologize and you make it right. Today, I do not apologize. I did not participate, was not aware nor complicit in those said allegations. So, it’s back to work and attacking with an enthusiasm unknown to mankind.”

Harbaugh, who left Michigan to coach the Los Angeles Chargers after winning a national championship in January, is accused of committing a Level 1 violation, the most serious category in the NCAA’s enforcement process. The NCAA accuses Harbaugh of not cooperating because he denied the organization’s request to view relevant messages and phone records from his cellphone. The draft says Harbaugh could face a “show-cause” restriction if he ever opts to return to college sports.

Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter and defensive backs coach Steve Clinkscale, who came to the NFL with Harbaugh from Michigan, are also accused of recruiting violations in the draft notice.

Clinkscale is accused of helping a recruit get verified on Instagram and of writing a $100 check for a golf charity event run by a recruit’s father. Former Michigan linebackers coach Chris Partridge and ex-DC Minter are accused of Level 2 violations for allegedly sending text messages to a high school sophomore recruit.

Clinkscale and Minter did not speak to reporters Monday. Partridge is now an assistant coach for the Seattle Seahawks. Harbaugh’s news conference abruptly ended after his statement on the NCAA’s accusations, lasting just over five minutes. His news conferences typically last close to 20 minutes.

