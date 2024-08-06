France beat Egypt in Olympic thriller, will play Spain for gold

August 5, 2024, 5:09 PM

Jean-Philippe Mateta headed home the decisive goal in extra time as France beat Egypt 3-1 in the semifinals of the Olympic men’s soccer tournament on Monday.

The dramatic finish sets up a world-class final between hosts France and Spain, who beat Morocco 2-1 earlier in the day, at the Parc des Princes in Paris on Friday.

“This was the night of my dreams,” Mateta said. “But I need one more night now to keep dreaming. This is for the fans, they kept chanting even after we went behind in the score.”

Egypt led through Mahmoud Saber’s 62nd-minute goal at Stade de Lyon, and France had hit the frame on three occasions before finally finding a breakthrough when Mateta equalised in the 83rd after Michael Olise played him into the area.

Shortly after the start of extra time, Egypt’s Omar Fayed was shown his second yellow card and was forced off. France took advantage, and Mateta scored his second goal of the match with a powerful header at the back post.

Olise added a third goal in the second period of extra time to seal the win for the hosts, who have won every game they’ve played under manager Thierry Henry at this year’s Olympics. France are seeking the powerhouse soccer country’s second gold medal after winning it all in Los Angeles in 1984.

“What a night! All credit to the players. Egypt were really good today but we never stopped going after the win and the fans pushed us forward,” coach Henry said.

“We have secured a medal now but we have one more step to go to win our first football gold medal after 40 years. Now Spain await us in the final and it’s going to be a big game.”

Egypt are headed to the bronze-medal match against confederation rivals Morocco in Nantes on Thursday.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this story.

