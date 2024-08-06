What Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles said about bowing to Rebeca Andrade after Paris gymnastics floor final

Silver medalist Simone Biles of United States and bronze medalist Jordan Chiles of the United States celebrate gold medalist Rebeca Andrade of Brazil during the medal ceremony after the Women's Floor Exercise Final on day ten of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 5, 2024 in Paris, France. (Daniela Porcelli/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

(PARIS) -- A show of true sportsmanship and respect unfolded in Bercy Arena as U.S. gymnastics stars Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles bowed to their Brazilian competitor, Rebeca Andrade, who earned her second Olympics gold medal in floor exercise on Monday.

The American teammates flanked Andrade on the podium -- earning silver and bronze, respectively -- and bowed down in a show of support to celebrate the 25-year-old as she raised her arms on the top step.

Olympics history made in Paris: First all-Black gymnastics podium

The now-viral celebration also marked a historic moment as Andrade, Biles and Chiles became the first all-Black gymnastics podium -- men or women -- in Olympics history.

"First, it was an all-Black podium, so that was super exciting for us," Biles told reporters in a press conference. "But then Jordan was like, 'Should we bow to her?' And I was like, 'absolutely' -- it was just the right thing to do."

"She's so amazing. She's queen," Biles said. "She's such an excitement to watch -- all the fans in the crowd always cheering for her."

Andrade also took home bronze in the team event and two silver medals in vault and all-around. She also owns a gold from vault in Tokyo.

Chiles, who earned her third career Olympic medal, echoed her teammate's sentiments, adding that Andrade is "a legend herself."

"In that moment, I was like, 'You know what? First off -- yes, it was an all-Black podium.' Second off, 'Why don't we just give her her flowers?' Not only has she given Simone her flowers, but a lot of us in the United States our flowers as well. So, giving it back, is what makes it so beautiful. ... I felt like it was needed," she said.

US women's gymnastics medal count in Paris

After the floor exercise final, which wrapped up the women's artistic gymnastics competitions at the Summer Games, the U.S. women will leave Paris with eight medals total.

They won the team gold medal; Biles won two additional gold individual medals in all-around and vault, plus silver in floor; Sunisa Lee got bronze in both all-around and uneven bars; Jade Carey won bronze in vault; and Chiles earned bronze for floor.

Hezly Rivera, 16, who did not compete in Paris, will still go home with the team gold as the fifth squad member.

