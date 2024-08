18-wheeler crashes into power lines, causing outages in Canton

Posted/updated on: August 5, 2024 at 4:40 pm

CANTON – The City of Canton Fire Department confirmed that several power poles near Highways 243 and 198 are down after being hit by a 18-wheeler on Monday. According to our news partner KETK, the crash happened around noon with no injuries reporting. Oncor reports 847 customers are currently without power. They expect to be fully restored by 8 p.m. on Monday night.

Go Back