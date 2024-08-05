Marshall man charged with federal firearms violations

Posted/updated on: August 5, 2024 at 4:20 pm

MARSHALL – A Marshall man has been arrested and charged in connection with federal firearms violations in the Eastern District of Texas, announced U.S. Attorney Damien M. Diggs. Cameron Deshun Payton, 22 was named in a three-count indictment in the Eastern District of Texas in June 2024, charging him with possession of a machine gun, possession of an unregistered firearm, and felon in possession of a firearm. Payton appeared in federal court before U.S. Magistrate Judge Roy Payne in late July 2024, and was ordered to be detained until trial.

“In June, I announced Operation Texas Kill Switch, a statewide initiative targeting illegal machinegun conversion devices, commonly known as switches,” stated U.S. Attorney Damien M. Diggs. “As promised, my office and our law enforcement partners will find these devices and take them off of the streets.”

“Mr. Payton is now about to face the music as it relates to the illegal possession of machine gun conversion devices. Several months ago, ATF and our four Texas United States Attorney partners announced Operation Texas Kill Switch to combat the scary proliferation of these dangerous devices. These are not toys and will not by treated as such by law enforcement. I’d like to thank all of our partners, especially those in this case, for their diligence in the fight against violent firearms crime. Mr. Payton now knows these partnerships are real and are here to stay,” stated ATF Dallas Field Division Special Agent in Charge Jeffrey C. Boshek II.

“Mr. Payton’s arrest marks a significant step in addressing the rampant violent crimes within our community. His involvement in multiple car chases, deadly conduct with firearms, and the pending charge of sexual assault of a child highlights the urgency and importance of our collaborative efforts. I commend the relentless dedication of the Joint Harrison County Violent Crime & Narcotics Task Force, our officers in Marshall, the ATF, and the FBI. Together, we are demonstrating our unwavering commitment to justice and the safety of our citizens,” stated Marshall Police Department Chief Cliff Carruth.

According to information presented in court, on April 16, 2024, law enforcement arrived at Payton’s Marshall residence to serve outstanding felony warrants for sexual assault of a child and evading arrest or detention with a motor vehicle. At the time of his arrest, law enforcement found photographs of Payton with a pistol with an alleged machinegun conversion device, also referred to as a switch, installed. The weapon was located in Payton’s residence at the time of his arrest.

At only about an inch long, switches may be made of metal or plastic and can be manufactured using a 3D printer. They generally slot into the butt of a gun and allow the shooter to fire in “full auto.” Switches have been used in numerous fatal shootings, and law enforcement are finding them at a dramatically increasing rate in recent months.

If convicted, Payton faces up to 15 years in federal prison.

