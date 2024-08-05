Musk to open Montessori-style school in Texas

BASTROP – KVUE reports that central Texas-based tech entrepreneur Elon Musk is opening a school in Bastrop this fall. The school is called Ad Astra, a Latin phrase that translates as “to the stars.” According to its website, the school’s mission is to “foster curiosity, creativity and critical thinking in the next generation of problem solvers and builders.” The school’s curriculum is focused on STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math). “Ad Astra School admits students based on merit, regardless of any race, color, national and ethnic origin to all the rights, privileges, programs, and activities generally accorded or made available to students at the school,” the school’s website reads. The website further says that the school is centered on hands-on and project-based learning, where children are encouraged to explore, experiment and discover solutions to real-world problems. It also states that it will “tailor learning experiences to each child’s unique needs, pace and interests.”

