Today is Monday August 05, 2024
ktbb logo


Musk to open Montessori-style school in Texas

Posted/updated on: August 5, 2024 at 11:35 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


BASTROP – KVUE reports that central Texas-based tech entrepreneur Elon Musk is opening a school in Bastrop this fall. The school is called Ad Astra, a Latin phrase that translates as “to the stars.” According to its website, the school’s mission is to “foster curiosity, creativity and critical thinking in the next generation of problem solvers and builders.” The school’s curriculum is focused on STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math). “Ad Astra School admits students based on merit, regardless of any race, color, national and ethnic origin to all the rights, privileges, programs, and activities generally accorded or made available to students at the school,” the school’s website reads. The website further says that the school is centered on hands-on and project-based learning, where children are encouraged to explore, experiment and discover solutions to real-world problems. It also states that it will “tailor learning experiences to each child’s unique needs, pace and interests.”



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC