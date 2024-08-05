Dow sinks 1,000 points, extending a global rout, as worries deepen about a US economic slowdown

Posted/updated on: August 5, 2024 at 9:05 am

BREAKING NEWS: Nearly everything on Wall Street is tumbling as fear about a slowing U.S. economy worsens and sets off another sell-off for financial markets around the world. The S&P 500 sank 4.1% in early trading Monday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average pulled back more than 1,100 points and the Nasdaq composite slid 5.7%. That followed a 12.4% plunge in Japan’s Nikkei 225, for its worst day since 1987. A jobs report on Friday in the U.S. came in significantly weaker than expected, deepening worries that the Federal Reserve may have kept the brakes on the economy too long with its inflation-fighting high interest rates policy.

Go Back