Today is Monday August 05, 2024
ktbb logo


Dow sinks 1,000 points, extending a global rout, as worries deepen about a US economic slowdown

Posted/updated on: August 5, 2024 at 9:05 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


BREAKING NEWS: Nearly everything on Wall Street is tumbling as fear about a slowing U.S. economy worsens and sets off another sell-off for financial markets around the world. The S&P 500 sank 4.1% in early trading Monday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average pulled back more than 1,100 points and the Nasdaq composite slid 5.7%. That followed a 12.4% plunge in Japan’s Nikkei 225, for its worst day since 1987. A jobs report on Friday in the U.S. came in significantly weaker than expected, deepening worries that the Federal Reserve may have kept the brakes on the economy too long with its inflation-fighting high interest rates policy.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC