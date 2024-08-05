Tyler Alexander and 4 other Rays pitchers toss 3-hitter in 1-0 win over Astros

Posted/updated on: August 5, 2024 at 5:46 am

HOUSTON (AP) — Tyler Alexander combined with four other Rays pitchers on a three-hitter, Brandon Lowe hit an RBI double in the third inning, and Tampa Bay beat the Houston Astros 1-0 on Sunday.

Alexander (5-3) entered with two outs in the first inning after opener Hunter Bigge loaded the bases with two walks and a single. He fanned Jon Singleton on three pitches to escape that jam, then allowed two hits over the next four-plus innings to pick up his third straight win. He struck out five.

“We’re throwing the ball really well right now,” Alexander said. “Starters are going deep, relievers are shutting it down. I like what I’m seeing with our arms and our bats, too. We’re putting together good at-bats and scoring when we need to. It’s fun to watch how we’re playing baseball right now.”

The Rays, who were sellers at the trade deadline, have won seven of 10 and are five games out of an AL wild card spot. Houston and Tampa Bay are even in the standings at 57-54.

“Big win, there’s no doubt,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said. “They’re all big right now and that’s not going to end for a while.”

Across his last nine-plus innings, Alexander has given up one run on six hits, while walking one and striking out 12.

“Tyler set the tone for sure,” Cash said. “Our entire pitching group today did just a tremendous job. You shut that team down in this ballpark, that’s saying something.”

The Astros didn’t get a hit after Yordan Alvarez singled off Alexander leading off the sixth, ending his day. Edwin Uceta came in and retired six straight batters, Manuel Rodriguez pitched the eighth and Pete Fairbanks closed it out for his 21st save in 23 opportunities.

“The back end of the bullpen did exactly what you’d expect,” Lowe said. “It’s awesome to watch.”

Fairbanks has converted 11 straight save chances for Tampa Bay.

Spencer Arrighetti (4-10) struck out a career-high 12 batters in six innings, the most Ks by an Astros starter this season. As a team, the Astros have struck out at least 10 in 10 straight games, tied for the second-longest streak in major league history.

“Spencer was phenomenal. He couldn’t do a better job,” Astros manager Joe Espada said. “Pounded the zone, he competed his (butt) off. That was a great performance.”

Arrighetti allowed one run on five hits. Dylan Carlson led off the third with a double and came home on Lowe’s one-out two-bagger.

Houston went 1 for 5 with runners in scoring position. The Astros have scored one run over the last 18 innings.

“I think we’re going through a little funk,” Espada said. “I don’t necessarily call it pressing. We’ll start getting some big hits here pretty soon.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rays: 1B Yandy Diaz left the game after taking a line drive off his left hand in the sixth inning. Diaz grabbed his hand and was in considerable pain. X-rays were negative and he is considered day-to-day, Cash said.

Astros: RHP Justin Verlander (neck stiffness) threw a 37-pitch live batting practice session, topping out at 94 mph, on Sunday morning. Espada said the plan is for Verlander to start a rehab assignment next weekend.

UP NEXT

Rays: LHP Jeffrey Springs (0-0, 4.91 ERA) opens a three-game series at St. Louis on Tuesday, facing Cardinals RHP Sonny Gray (10-6, 3.72).

Astros: RHP Hunter Brown (9-7, 4.11) will open a three-game series on Monday at Texas against Rangers LHP Andrew Heaney (4-11, 4.12 ERA).

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Go Back