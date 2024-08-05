Today is Monday August 05, 2024
ktbb logo


International Delta flight struck by lightning diverted back to Boston: FAA

Posted/updated on: August 5, 2024 at 3:58 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


DuKai photographer/Getty Images

(BOSTON) -- A Delta Air Lines flight headed to Rome, Italy, from Boston, Massachusetts, on Sunday, was struck by lightning while in the air, according to the airline and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

The flight was diverted back to Boston Logan International Airport "out of an abundance of caution" after the crew reported a lighting strike after departure, according to a statements from Delta and the FAA.

The plane landed back in Boston at 7:20 p.m. ET "safely and without further incident," the airline said.

The commercial passenger aircraft was an Airbus A330, according to the FAA.

Delta apologized to travelers for the delay and said they are "working to get our customers to their final destination as quickly as possible."

The FAA said it would investigate and noted that regulations require that commercial aircraft be designed to withstand lightning strikes.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC