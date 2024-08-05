UPDATE: Sulphur Springs missing autistic woman found safe

Posted/updated on: August 5, 2024 at 4:26 am

UPDATE: According to our news partner KETK, the Sulphur Springs Police Department is reporting that Taylor Rianna Casper was found safe after being reported missing on Sunday.

SULPHUR SPRINGS – The Sulphur Springs Police Department is searching for a 23-year-old autistic woman who went missing near Garret Drive and Highway 11 West on Sunday.

Taylor Rianna Casper is 23-years-old, weighs 160 pounds and was last seen wearing a red jacket and blue jeans. Casper reportedly was last seen walking away from a residence on Garret Drive off of Highway 11 West. Sulphur Springs PD said that Casper doesn’t have her phone. They’ve asked anyone with information about Casper to call Sulphur Springs PD at 903-885-7602.

