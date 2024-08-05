Today is Monday August 05, 2024
1 dead, 4 injured after 3-vehicle crash on Highway 155

Posted/updated on: August 5, 2024 at 4:26 am
1 dead, 4 injured after 3-vehicle crash on Highway 155WINONA – Smith County Emergency Services District #2 officials said that one person has died and four others were injured in a three-vehicle crash on Highway 155 near Winona on Sunday. According to our news partner KETK, the crash happened on Highway 155 just north of Interstate 20 at around 4:55 p.m. According to Smith County ESD 2, there were two people entrapped and another person who died when crews arrived on the scene. Four people were then reportedly taken by EMS to a local hospital.

Winona Volunteer Fire Department, the Department of Public Safety and Smith County ESD 2 engines 122,128,127,Chief 127,BC2 T127 and B127.



