Car hit by train in Overton, no injuries reported

Posted/updated on: August 4, 2024 at 7:15 pm
Car hit by train in Overton, no injuries reportedOVERTON, Texas – Our news partners at KETK report a car was hit by a train on the railroad crossing at N. Commerce Street and E. Henderson Street. The crash occurred early Sunday morning. Overton Volunteer Fire Department also reported that there were no injuries. Information regarding the driver of the vehicle as well as a motive behind the car being on the tracks have not been released. The Overton Police Department, Overton Volunteer Fire Department and the Smith County Sheriff’s Office all responded to the scene.



