Blue Jays intentionally walk Yankees’ Judge with no one on in 2nd

Posted/updated on: August 4, 2024 at 7:10 am

ByJORGE CASTILLO

August 3, 2024, 5:49 PM

NEW YORK — Toronto Blue Jays manager John Schneider had seen enough by the time Aaron Judge stepped to the plate in the second inning Saturday.

The New York Yankees’ otherworldly slugger, less than 24 hours after smashing a 477-foot, two-run home run in the first inning Friday night, had clubbed another two-run shot in the first Saturday. The blast, off Blue Jays right-hander José Berríos, was Judge’s league-leading 41st of the season. Schneider decided he wasn’t going to give him a chance for No. 42. So, with nobody on base and two outs, the manager chose to intentionally walk Judge.

Boos rained down in the sweltering heat at Yankee Stadium when fans realized Schneider had motioned for the free pass. The 40,000-plus in attendance wanted a chance to watch Judge perform. Little did they know they had just watched a historically rare event.

Judge, 32, became the first player intentionally walked with the bases empty in the first two innings of a game in the past 50 seasons. And the last time a player was intentionally walked with two outs and nobody on base within the first two innings of a game was Aug. 10, 1972. The player: Minnesota Twins catcher Glenn Borgmann, a .229 hitter with 16 home runs over a nine-year career who was walked to get to the pitcher.

This time, Schneider gave Judge, the Yankees’ designated hitter, first base to face cleanup hitter Austin Wells, who has been one of the most productive catchers in the majors since the start of June. Accordingly, Wells singled, but Gleyber Torres struck out to end the inning — and render Schneider’s strategy a success.

“It’s tough,” Judge said. “I always want to hit, but Berríos and I, we’ve gone back and forth for years. I got a chance to play against him in the minor leagues. He’s had my number for a while. So, I never mind taking a walk against that guy, that’s for sure.”

Teams have occasionally chosen to pitch around Judge, if not outright intentionally walk him, in recent weeks as he has continued to torch pitching. He was walked four times in two different games in July — most recently in a one-run loss to the New York Mets on July 23. One of the four walks was intentional. The other three times, they pitched around him.

“I honestly didn’t feel like seeing him swing. That was kind of it,” Schneider told reporters after the game. “He’s in a different category I think than anyone else in the league, where he can just flip the script of a game with one swing.”

Added Carlos Rodón, the Yankees’ starting pitcher Saturday: “He’s the best hitter in the game. He demands a lot of respect, for sure.”

And yet, despite opponents’ increasing reticence, Judge acknowledged he was surprised by Schneider’s decision.

“Just how early it was in the game,” he said. “It was still pretty close at the time. So, I guess with two outs there, I think they were just looking to maybe getting out the next guy. But Wells came up with the big hit so hopefully it doesn’t happen again. We’ll see.”

Chances are it will happen again if Judge continues producing at his current pace. Since April 27, which he entered batting .178 with four home runs and a .674 OPS, Judge has a .370 batting average with 37 home runs and a 1.319 OPS in 83 games. His 1.154 OPS on the season — after going 2-for-3 with two walks Saturday — would be the highest for a qualified hitter in a non-shortened campaign since Barry Bonds’ 1.422 in 2004.

“It’s a must-watch every at-bat,” Rodón said, “that’s for sure.”

Judge isn’t quite on his AL-record 62 home run pace from 2022 — he’s on track for 59 — but his 41 home runs this season are eight more than anyone else in baseball. He is the third player in Yankees history with 35 home runs in a 75-game span. His 16 first-inning home runs this season are tied for the third-most ever and for the most in franchise history with Babe Ruth, who tallied 16 during his legendary 1927 season. Judge is three shy of setting that MLB record.

Indeed, there is no sign of him slowing down. In the second inning Saturday, Schneider decided it wasn’t even worth trying.

“We’re watching greatness,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “So you try not to take that for granted, what you’re seeing 99 do. I feel now, for a few years, you hear a lot of the Babe, Mantle, Gehrig, DiMaggio, those kinds of names intertwined with a lot of things he’s doing. So, try to appreciate every now and then what we have.”

Go Back