Gregg and Smith County ISDs preparing for new school year

Posted/updated on: August 3, 2024 at 12:12 pm

EAST TEXAS – Schools across Gregg and Smith counties are preparing for the new school year! The Tyler Morning Telegraph has put together a list of important information before the first bell rings:



ARP ISD

Arp ISD students will return to school on Aug. 14. The district will host Meet the Teacher Night on Aug. 13, with elementary school from 5 to 6:30 p.m.; junior high from 6 to 7:30 p.m. and high school 7 to 8 p.m.

The school supply list for Arp Elementary School can be found at bit.ly/arpelementary, and junior high school can be found at bit.ly/arpjuniorhigh.

The district calendar can be found at bit.ly/arpcalendar, and the school supplies list for each campus is available on http://www.arpisd.org/page/order-your-school-supplies.

BULLARD ISD

The first day of school for Bullard ISD is Aug. 14. The school supply list can be found at http://www.bullardisd.net/families/school-supply-lists. Meet the Teacher will be on Aug. 12 from 3 to 6 p.m.

The district calendar can be found at http://www.bullardisd.net/families/academic-calendar. Information on new/returning students is available at http://www.bullardisd.net/families/enrollment.

CHAPEL HILL ISD

First day of school for Chapel Hill ISD is Aug. 15. The district will host the Back2School Expo from 3 to 6 p.m. at the high school.

The school supply list for the junior high school can be found on tinyurl.com/chapelhilljrsupplylist. Information on enrollment is available on http://www.chapelhillisd.org/page/enrollment-peims.

Meet the Teacher for Wise and Jackson Elementary will be held on Aug. 12 from 5:30 — 7 p.m.; Kissam Intermediate’s Meet the Teacher will be held on Aug. 13 from 5:30 — 7 p.m.. Both junior high and high schools will meet their teachers on Aug. 11 from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

District calendar can be found at http://www.chapelhillisd.org/page/calendar.

LINDALE ISD

Lindale ISD students will return to school on Aug. 14. The school supply list can be found at http://www.lindaleeagles.org/supply-lists.

On Aug 7, Lindale ECC will host sessions for PreK, Headstart, and ECSE students from 5 — 6 p.m., while 8th graders at Lindale Junior High can meet their teachers from 5 — 7 p.m.

On Aug. 8, Lindale ECC continues Meet the Teacher with Kindergarten sessions from 5 — 6 p.m., alongside College Street and Velma Penny Elementary from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

On Aug. 9, incoming 9th graders are invited to Fish Camp from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Then on Aug. 12, EJ Moss will host 4th to 6th graders for Meet the Teacher from 4:30 to 6:00 p.m., and Lindale Junior High School with 7th graders from 5 — 7 p.m.

For information on enrollment, visit http://www.lindaleeagles.org/new-student-enrollment.

The district calendar is available on bit.ly/lindalecalendar.

TROUP ISD

Troup ISD students will return to school on Aug. 14. Troup Elementary School will host Meet the Teacher on Aug. 12 by individual appointments set with the students’ teacher from 3:30 — 5:30 p.m. Troup Middle School will host 6th grade orientation from 5:30 — 6:45 p.m. on Aug. 12, and Troup High School will host freshman orientation from 8 a.m. to noon on Aug. 12.

The elementary school supply list is available on bit.ly/troupelementary, and middle school’s supply list is at bit.ly/troupmiddle. Information on new and returning students can be found on bit.ly/troupstudentinfo.

The district calendar is available on bit.ly/troupcalendar.

TYLER ISD

Tyler ISD students will return to school Aug. 14. The school supply list is available on app.teacherlists.com/browse/city/Tyler/Texas. For Meet the Teacher, elementary schools will meet on Aug. 12 — times will be announced later. Secondary schools will meet on Aug. 8 — times will be announced later.

For more information on student enrollment, visit http://www.tylerisd.org/page/how-to-enroll. The district calendar can be found on bit.ly/tylerisdcalendar.

WHITEHOUSE ISD

The first day of school for Whitehouse ISD will be on Aug. 14. For Meet the Teacher, elementary schools will meet from 5 — 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 8 for elementary students (Brown, Cain, Higgins and Stanton-Smith); for 6th graders of Holloway, as well as Whitehouse Junior High School, they will be their teachers on Aug. 12. Whitehouse High School will host Meet the Teacher on Aug. 6.

For all other back-to-school information — school supply lists, district calendar, and enrollment — visit http://www.whitehouseisd.org/58780_1.

WINONA ISD

Winona ISD students will return to school on Aug. 21. The district calendar can be found on http://www.winonaisd.org/article/1542875, and information on student enrollment is available on http://www.winonaisd.org/page/student-enrollment.

ALL SAINTS EPISCOPAL

First day of school for students at All Saints Episcopal will be Aug. 15. They will host a Back to School Fair from 10 a.m. to noon on Aug. 13, which will include Meet the Teacher for new and returning families, information fair and Kona Ice Snow Cones.

Their calendar is available on http://www.all-saints.org/calendar. For information on enrollment, visit http://www.all-saints.org/admissions/application-process.

BISHOP GORMAN CATHOLIC SCHOOL

Classes at Bishop Gorman Catholic School will begin on Aug. 11 (half day). The school supply list for 6th — 8th grade can be found at http://www.bishopgorman.net/page/supply-lists. For information on enrollment, visit http://www.bishopgorman.net/page/admissions. The school calendar can be found on http://www.bishopgorman.net/page/calendar.

CUMBERLAND ACADEMY

Students of Cumberland Academy will return to classes on Aug. 14.

School supplies list for Pre-K can be found on bit.ly/cumberlandacademypreksupplylist, and for kindergarten through 5th grade, the list is available at bit.ly/cumberlandacademykinderlist.

Cumberland Academy will host Meet the Teacher night for Lower Elementary (Pre-K — 2nd grade) on Aug. 8 from 4 to 6 p.m. (school supply list available on tinyurl.com/cumberlandlowerelem); Upper Elementary (3rd and 5th grades) on Aug. 8 from 5: to 7 p.m (school supply list available on tinyurl.com/cumberlandupperelem). and for 6th — 8th grade, Aug. 12 from 5:30 — 7:45 p.m. (school supply list available on tinyurl.com/cumberlandmiddle)

The school supply list for high school is available on tinyurl.com/cumberlandhighschool.

There will be an Open House at TLA Campus on Aug. 12 starting at 5:30 p.m.

For information on enrollment, visit http://www.cumberlandacademy.com/apps/pages/2024-2025_Enrollment_Information, and the calendar can be found at http://www.cumberlandacademy.com/apps/events.

GRACE COMMUNITY SCHOOLS

The first day of school for Grace Community School students will be Aug. 14. Their calendar can be found at http://www.gracetyler.org/events.

On Aug. 12th — 13th, Meet the Teacher will be held for elementary school students, along with 5th to 8th graders who will also participate in Locker Days. Additionally, high school students will have orientation on the same dates.

THE BROOK HILL SCHOOL

The Brook Hill School will begin classes on Aug. 14 and will host Meet the Teacher night on Aug. 12 (Lower School, 5 — 6 p.m., Middle & Upper School, 6 — 7 p.m.) For information on enrollment, visit http://www.brookhill.org/admissions.

The Brook Hill School utilizes the School Tool Box which offers a way to order supplies and have them shipped directly to you by visiting bit.ly/brookhilltoolbox.

GLADEWATER ISD

Gladewater ISD students will return to school on Aug. 6. There will be no classes on Mondays during the school year.

The school supply list for Weldon Elementary can be found at http://www.gladewaterisd.com/domain/168. For information on enrollment, visit http://www.gladewaterisd.com/Page/1768.

The district calendar is available at tinyurl.com/gladewaterisdcalendar.

HALLSVILLE ISD

Hallsville ISD students in 1st through 12th grade will start school on Aug. 20, while kindergarten and preschool students will begin on Aug. 22. The district will host a Back to School bash on Aug. 3 from 1 — 3 p.m. at the Lemone Building of the Hallsville Fairgrounds. There will be free school supplies, snacks and door prizes for students.

The district calendar can be viewed on http://www.hallsville.org/calendar, and school supply list and information on enrollment can be found on http://www.hallsville.org/backtoschool.

KILGORE ISD

Students of Kilgore ISD will return to school on Aug. 14. Kilgore ISD will host Meet the Teacher for Kilgore Primary, Chandler Elementary, Kilgore Intermediate and Kilgore Middle schools on Aug. 9 from 1 — 3 p.m. Sixth grade orientation will be held on Aug. 10 from 9 a.m. to noon. Orientation for high school freshmen will be from 9 a.m. to noon on Aug. 12.

School supply lists can be found at http://www.kisd.org/families/school-supply-lists. For student enrollment, visit http://www.kisd.org/families/enrollment.

The district calendar is available at tinyurl.com/kilgoreisdcalendar.

LONGVIEW ISD

Longview ISD students will return to schools on Aug. 12. The list for school supplies is available at http://www.longviewschools.com/family-resources/school-supply-lists.

For information on student enrollment, visit chooselisd.org.

The district calendar is available at w3.lisd.org/district/district-calendar.

PINE TREE ISD

Pine Tree ISD students head back to class on Aug. 14. Meet the Teacher for Birch Elementary is on Aug. 12 from 4 to 6 p.m., and Pine Tree High school will meet their students on Aug. 12 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. There will be Freshman orientation on Aug. 8 from 6:30 — 7:30 p.m.

For school supplies, visit http://www.ptisd.org/page/schools-supplies.

For information on enrollment, visit http://www.ptisd.org/page/new-student-enrollment.

The district calendar can be found at http://www.ptisd.org/page/calendars.

SABINE ISD

Students of Sabine ISD will return to school on Aug. 14.

The elementary school’s supplies list can be found on tinyurl.com/sabineelementaryschool; intermediate school’s supply list can be found on tinyurl.com/sabineintermediate; middle school’s supply list can be found on tinyurl.com/sabinemiddle, and high school supplies list can be found at tinyurl.com/highschoolsupplylist.

The district calendar is available at http://www.sabineisd.org/districtcalendar.

SPRING HILL ISD

Spring Hill ISD will begin classes on Aug. 14.

Meet the Teacher will be held on Aug. 12 from 2 to 4 p.m. for Pre-K through 2nd grade; 6 p.m. for 3rd grade; 5 p.m. for 4th grade; 4 p.m. 5th grade; 6:45 to 7:15 p.m. for 6th grade from; and 7:15 to 8 p.m. for 7th and 8th grade.

On Aug. 12, high school freshmen orientation will be from 10:15 to 11:15 a.m., and then 10th through 12th graders can meet their teachers from 2 to 3 p.m.

School supply list for Primary school is available at bit.ly/3A4mHO6; Intermediate school is available at bit.ly/3zZeE5l, and Junior High is available at bit.ly/46fqnc9.

The district calendar can be found at bit.ly/46lFS1W.

For information on student enrollment, visit bit.ly/shisdenrollment.

WHITE OAK ISD

Students of White Oak ISD will begin classes on Aug. 14. The district calendar is available at bit.ly/whiteoakcalendar.

CHRISTIAN HERITAGE CLASSICAL SCHOOL

Students of Christian Heritage Classical School will be starting classes on Aug. 21.

On Aug. 19, there will be a New Family Orientation from 9:15 to 10 a.m., and then Meet the Teacher will be hosted from 10 to 11 a.m. and 6 — 6:30 p.m. On Aug. 16, there will be a 6th Grade Orientation at 2 p.m..

The school supply list is available at http://www.chcslongview.com/parents/schoolsupply.cfm for 6th — 12th grade.

For information on enrollment, visit http://www.chcslongview.com/admissions/process.cfm. The academic calendar can be found at bit.ly/chcscalendar.

EAST TEXAS CHARTER SCHOOL

The first day of school is Aug. 13.

New student orientation is Aug. 8. Returning students pick up their schedules from 12:30 — 2:00 p.m. on the same day.

Applications are still being accepted; however, several grades are nearing capacity so please call to apply at 903-753-9400.

LONGVIEW CHRISTIAN SCHOOL

The first day of classes for students of Longview Christian School will be Aug. 21. The school supply list can be found at tinyurl.com/lcsschoolsupplylist.

For information on student enrollment, visit http://www.lcseagles.com/admissions. The academic calendar is available at tinyurl.com/longviewchristiancalendar.

ST. MARY’S CATHOLIC SCHOOL

Students of St. Mary’s Catholic School will head back to class on Aug. 13.

Information on enrollment is available at bit.ly/stmarysenrollment.

The academic calendar can be found stmaryslgv.org/calendar-1.

TRINITY SCHOOL OF TEXAS

Students of Trinity School of Texas will return to classes on Aug. 14. The academic calendar is available on tinyurl.com/trinitytexascalendar.

For information on enrollment, visit trinityschooloftexas.com/admissions/admissions-process.

