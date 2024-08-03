Today is Saturday August 03, 2024
Chevron to relocate headquarters from California to Texas

Posted/updated on: August 3, 2024 at 12:12 pm
HOUSTON (FOX) – Oil giant Chevron is moving its headquarters to Texas from California, the latest in a long line of corporate giants to relocate to the Lone Star State. “The company expects all corporate functions to migrate to Houston over the next five years,” Chevron said. “Positions in support of the company’s California operations will remain in San Ramon.” Chevron said about 2,000 of its employees work in San Ramon at the moment and 7,000 are located in Houston. CEO Mike Wirth and Vice Chairman Mark Nelson will make the move to Houston prior to headquarters relocation becoming official Jan. 1 to “co-locate with other senior leaders and enable better collaboration and engagement with executives, employees, and business partners,” according to the company. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott celebrated Chevron’s decision to relocate. In a statement made on X, formerly known as Twitter, the Gov. said, “Texas is your true home. Drill Baby Drill!”



