Phase two of downtown Palestine development started

Posted/updated on: August 2, 2024 at 4:25 pm

PALESTINE – Palestine Economic Development has announced that crews started the second phase of the Downtown Revitalization project recently. According to our news partner KETK, many of the utilities in the city, like water pipes were originally installed in the early 1900s. They have never been replaced, only repaired over time.

Mary Ann Admire, City of Palestine Main Street coordinator said, “We are incredibly excited to be progressing on the Downtown Revitalization Project, which will replace utilities, sidewalks, and streets in the Central Business District. We are so grateful to the City leadership for their vision and determination to make downtown safe and accessible.”



The end of the first phase was delayed because of recent street flooding of Palestine that overflowed onto the sidewalks and into businesses. The next new phase will include improved storm drainage along the downtown streets. The work crews have shut off North Sycamore Street at the intersections of West Oak Street, West Crawford Street and North Sycamore Street. Officials said that drivers should seek alternative routes on Lacy Street or Spring Street.

“We deeply appreciate the patience of the property owners and businesses impacted by the construction zones and all those who continue to shop at these small, local businesses,” said Admire. “Your support is crucial to the success of this project and the vibrancy of our downtown.”

