Production on second season of Disney+’s ‘Percy Jackson’ already underway

Posted/updated on: August 2, 2024 at 3:28 pm
After a successful launch on Disney+, a second season of Percy Jackson was slated to get underway in the fall, but evidently shooting has already begun.

The Adam Project's Walker Scobell returns as Percy, a young man who discovered he's the titular son of the Greek god Poseidon.

The show's director/executive producer James Bobin shared a shot of a movie "clapper" on July 31, noting, "Excited to get going on this next adventure. Going to be epic."

On Thursday, co-executive producer Becky Riordan — whose husband Rick Riordan wrote the bestselling Percy Jackson books and also executive produces the series — showed off concept art of a season 1 location, noting, "they are filming the opening scene of Season 2, and it is perfect."

The first episode of Percy Jackson and the Olympians debuted on Disney+ on Dec. 19, 2023, and by Christmas Day it had drawn an audience of some 13.3 million viewers across Disney+ and Hulu.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

