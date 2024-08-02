Today is Friday August 02, 2024
Will Smith, Coco Jones perform at event celebrating upcoming third season of ‘Bel-Air’

Posted/updated on: August 2, 2024
Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

With the upcoming third season of Bel-Air on the way, Peacock hosted a summer barbecue to celebrate, which featured a surprise performance from Will Smith

Will, who serves as executive producer for the series, was invited onstage by Coco Jones, who plays Hilary Banks. After singing her new song "Here We Go," Coco called Will out in the crowd and asked him to perform "Summertime." He then walked onto the stage, mic already in hand, and rapped the 1991 track.

Also at the Bel-Air event were cast members Jabari Banks, Adrian Holmes, Jimmy Akingbola, Olly Sholotan, Akira Akbar, Jordan L. Jones and Simone Joy Jones.

The event featured food trucks, photo ops and yard games.

Bel-Air season 3 premieres Aug. 15 with three episodes.

