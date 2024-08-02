Today is Friday August 02, 2024
ktbb logo


Netflix announces fourth annual Geeked Week coming in September

Posted/updated on: August 2, 2024 at 12:01 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Netflix

Netflix has just announced it is holding its fourth annual Geeked Week, starting Sept. 16 and "culminating with a live, in-person fan event" in Atlanta on the evening of Sept. 19.

The streaming giant notes it will be the first time its celebration of nerd-friendly titles — from live-action shows like Squid Game, Stranger Things, Wednesday and Avatar: The Last Airbender to anime titles including Cowboy Bebop and Neon Genesis Evangelion — will be live.

More details on the week of programming will be released in the coming weeks, but last year's celebration saw the streaming service debut a slew of new trailers, teases for video games and celebrity interviews. 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC