Two arrested in Tyler after child trafficking investigation

Posted/updated on: August 2, 2024 at 11:57 am

TYLER – Two people were arrested in Tyler after an investigation into human trafficking. According to our news partners at KETK, Tyler police arrested 24-year-old James Emmitt Dews III and 23-year-old Hannah Nicole Moore for trafficking a child. The arrest was made in collaboration with the Texas Attorney General’s Office Human Trafficking Unit and the North Texas Human Trafficking Task Force. Both are in the Smith County Jail with bonds listed at $750,000 each. The investigation is still ongoing.

