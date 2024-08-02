LGBTQ athletes take their marks on the track at the Paris Olympic Games

Posted/updated on: August 2, 2024 at 9:05 am

Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images

(PARIS) -- This year's U.S. Olympic team has a star-studded cast of LGBTQ athletes headed to Paris.

At least 29 competitors are prepared to take on the international games, according to a database compiled by LGBTQ news outlet OutSports.

These athletes are just a handful of the LGBTQ representation to expect at the Olympic Games. OutSports recorded at least 151 LGBTQ athletes representing countries around the world that are set to take up the competition in Paris.

For the U.S., that representation will shine in sports across the athletic spectrum -- from basketball to rowing to rugby -- putting a spotlight on a community facing growing anti-LGBTQ sentiment across the globe.

"LGBTQ athletes have likely competed in the Olympics and Paralympics since the very first games in history, " said LGBTQ advocacy group GLAAD in a statement. "Today, more athletes than ever are comfortable being out as their true, authentic selves and are embraced and supported by fans, fellow competitors, and sponsors."

On the track -- and in the field -- you'll find some newly minted Olympians to watch and some fan favorites aiming for gold.

Here are some U.S. LGBTQ athletes taking on the Athletics program this summer:

Nikki Hiltz, a transgender and nonbinary athlete, will be competing in the 1500-meter race as the U.S. record holder in the mile and 2023 national champion in the 1500-meter.

"I just feel so grateful for all the queer and trans people who have come before me," Hiltz, 29, told ABC News in an interview. "I want to be that for the next generation. And yeah, it's -- it's hard to be something that you can't see. And so I just think representation and visibility is what helped me so much growing up. So, yeah, I just want to do that for even just one kid who watches the Olympics, maybe sees themselves in me, like it'll be all worth it."

Hiltz was awarded by the LGBTQ sport advocacy group Athlete Ally this year for their activism promoting inclusivity on the track and fundraising to support the next generation of LGBTQ athletes in the sport, which includes the creation of a Pride 5K to raise money for LGBTQ nonprofits.

“The global athletic community changes for the better when pioneers like Nikki Hiltz pave the way forward by being proudly and authentically who they are,” said Hudson Taylor, Founder and Executive Director of Athlete Ally. “Nikki is a true champion for inclusion on and off the track, and we’re thrilled to honor them at the Action Awards.”

Sha’Carri Richardson, an openly bisexual woman, will be competing in the 100-meter dash at this year's Paris games.

Richardson, 24, began her rise to stardom in 2019, when she broke two world records in the under-20 athletics age category at the NCAA Division I Outdoor Championships.

Now, she's the fastest woman in the world, winning the 100-meter dash at world and U.S. competitions in 2023.

Richardson's win at this year's U.S. Olympic trials was recorded as the fastest women's time in the competition by any woman this year, according to World Athletics.

Nico Young, who is the first out gay man on the U.S. Olympic track team, will be competing in the 10,000-meter run at the age of 21.

Young is a two-time NCAA Indoor Champion, winning the 3,000 meter and the 5,000 meter, according to Team USA. He is also a two-time NCAA Cross-Country Champion.

Raven Saunders, an out lesbian who goes by they/them pronouns, is already a two-time Olympian and one-time Olympic silver medalist in shot put.

Saunders, 28, began throwing shot put and discus in the ninth grade and set the all-time national high school girls record in the shot put, according to Team USA. Looking back, Saunders is an athletic success story as they head to their third Olympic Games.

"Young and old black people you are beautiful you are worthy you are amazing!!!!" read their post on Instagram of the symbol. "LGBTQIA people you are beautiful you are worthy you are amazing!!! If you are mentally struggling no matter who and where you in the are in world I SEE YOU, IM FIGHTING FOR YOU and I NEED, GOD, I NEED YOU TO KEEP FIGHTING FOR YOURSELF!!!"

