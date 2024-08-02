East Texas State Fair tickets go on sale

Posted/updated on: August 2, 2024 at 7:53 am

TYLER — Tickets for the 108th annual East Texas State Fair have officially gone on sale. According to our news partner KETK, this year’s East Texas State Fair will run from Sept. 20 – 29 at 11315A State Highway 64 West and tickets cost $12 for adults, $6 for children 5-12, children under 5 get in free and carnival wristbands for unlimited rides in one day cost $37.

The fair also said that there will be special themed days, Military Appreciation Day will be on Sept 23, offering free admission to active and retired military personnel with valid ID, First Responder Day will be on Sept 25, offering free admission to police, firefighters and EMS with valid ID.

“This year, we’re opening at a new location, offering a fresh experience with new attractions and entertainment for the whole family,” Cody Rosenbalm, CEO and president of the East Texas State Fair, said. “We’re here to make this year’s Fair unforgettable and look forward to welcoming everyone at our new grounds.”

