Demolition phase underway for new Smith County courthouse

Posted/updated on: August 2, 2024 at 7:53 am

TYLER — Construction in downtown Tyler has been going on for months and it’s getting busier with the demolition of buildings for the next phase of the new courthouse project, according to our news partner KETK. “Phase two is starting of the construction of the courthouse but the demolition of the east side of the square actually has to start first and that will begin on Monday,” Smith County Judge Neal Franklin said. People who visit or work downtown should plan for detours and parking changes. “You see all of the fencing all around but you’ll see people in there working and heavy equipment pushing down buildings and walls,” Franklin said.

Currently, crews are looking underground at fiber and utility lines to prevent any issues moving forward.

“It’s been so many years ago I think sometimes they drew plans on a napkin back then. We had to bring a lot of heads together to determine exactly what was underneath the ground and where it was,” Franklin said. This demolition will lead to actual construction beginning as soon as the fall. He said more parking spaces are coming this fall as the downtown parking garage should be complete by the end of October.

Franklin said he is thankful for people’s patience as construction goes on throughout downtown Tyler.

Go Back