Grapevine pitcher takes top honor on Texas 5A all-state baseball teamPosted/updated on: August 2, 2024 at 5:15 am
BRYAN, Texas (AP) — The Blue Bell/Texas Sports Writers Association Class 5A all-state baseball team, distributed by The Associated Press:
FIRST TEAM
Pitchers: Dasan Hill, Grapevine, sr.; Gavin Silva, Leander Rouse, sr.; Michael Catalano, Frisco, sr.
Reliever: Kyle McClure, Cedar Park, jr.
Catcher: Jorvorskie Lane Jr., Fort Wyatt, soph.
First baseman: Jarrett Boswell, Grapevine, jr.
Second baseman: Sean Gardiner, Port Neches-Groves, sr.
Shortstop: Cayden Mitchell, Mansfield Timberview, jr.
Third baseman: Ryan Williams, Grapevine, sr.
Outfielders: Kaden Long, North Mesquite, sr.; Damian Montanez, Killeen Shoemaker, jr.; Sammy Kelley, Grapevine, sr.
Designated hitter: Josiah Gonzalez, La Joya Palmview, sr.
Player of the year: Hill, Grapevine
Co-coaches of the year: Jimmy Webster, Grapevine and Quinlin D. Germany, Fort Worth Wyatt
___
SECOND TEAM
Pitchers: Luke Schreyer, Grapevine, sr. Landon Karrh, Frisco, sr.; Logan Corley, Lovejoy, soph.
Reliever: Cooper Davidson, Northwest, jr.
Catcher: Caleb Eagar, Arlington Heights, jr.
First baseman: Oscar Salazar, Leander Rouse, sr.
Second baseman: Rayner Heinrich, Leander Rouse, sr.
Shortstop: Joephillip Guzman, Killeen Shoemaker, jr.
Third baseman: Yul Salaburu, San Antonio Alamo Heights, jr.
Outfielders: Adrian Baston, Corsicana, sr.; Garrett Hayes, Whitehouse, sr.; Taylor Tatum, Longview, sr.
Designated hitter: Davis Lee, Montgomery Lake Creek, jr.; Jackson Jolly, Lubbock Monterey, sr.
___
THIRD TEAM
Pitchers: Timothy Haynes, Lubbock Cooper, sr.; Dawson Park, Magnolia West, sr.; Sawyer Smith, Boerne Champion, jr.
Reliever: Easton Autrey, Corsicana, sr.
Catcher: Xander Forsell, Leander Rouse, sr.; Thomas Moss, Fort Bend Kempner, sr.,
First baseman: Caven Fuentes, Fulshear, sr.; Timothy Haynes, Lubbock Cooper, sr.
Second baseman: Alec Salazar, Edcouch-Elsa, sr.
Shortstop: Kyle Branch, Lovejoy, sr.
Third baseman: Easton Autrey, Corsicana, soph.; Wesley Stephens, Medina Valley, sr.
Outfielders: Jorge Garza, La Joya Palmview, jr.; Kai Kirchheiner, Richmond Foster, jr.; Ryan Steele, Victoria East, soph.
Designated hitter: Lucas Tinajero, Corpus Christ Ray, jr.