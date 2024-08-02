Today is Friday August 02, 2024
Grapevine pitcher takes top honor on Texas 5A all-state baseball team

Posted/updated on: August 2, 2024 at 5:15 am
BRYAN, Texas (AP) — The Blue Bell/Texas Sports Writers Association Class 5A all-state baseball team, distributed by The Associated Press:

FIRST TEAM

Pitchers: Dasan Hill, Grapevine, sr.; Gavin Silva, Leander Rouse, sr.; Michael Catalano, Frisco, sr.

Reliever: Kyle McClure, Cedar Park, jr.

Catcher: Jorvorskie Lane Jr., Fort Wyatt, soph.

First baseman: Jarrett Boswell, Grapevine, jr.

Second baseman: Sean Gardiner, Port Neches-Groves, sr.

Shortstop: Cayden Mitchell, Mansfield Timberview, jr.

Third baseman: Ryan Williams, Grapevine, sr.

Outfielders: Kaden Long, North Mesquite, sr.; Damian Montanez, Killeen Shoemaker, jr.; Sammy Kelley, Grapevine, sr.

Designated hitter: Josiah Gonzalez, La Joya Palmview, sr.

Player of the year: Hill, Grapevine

Co-coaches of the year: Jimmy Webster, Grapevine and Quinlin D. Germany, Fort Worth Wyatt

___

SECOND TEAM

Pitchers: Luke Schreyer, Grapevine, sr. Landon Karrh, Frisco, sr.; Logan Corley, Lovejoy, soph.

Reliever: Cooper Davidson, Northwest, jr.

Catcher: Caleb Eagar, Arlington Heights, jr.

First baseman: Oscar Salazar, Leander Rouse, sr.

Second baseman: Rayner Heinrich, Leander Rouse, sr.

Shortstop: Joephillip Guzman, Killeen Shoemaker, jr.

Third baseman: Yul Salaburu, San Antonio Alamo Heights, jr.

Outfielders: Adrian Baston, Corsicana, sr.; Garrett Hayes, Whitehouse, sr.; Taylor Tatum, Longview, sr.

Designated hitter: Davis Lee, Montgomery Lake Creek, jr.; Jackson Jolly, Lubbock Monterey, sr.

___

THIRD TEAM

Pitchers: Timothy Haynes, Lubbock Cooper, sr.; Dawson Park, Magnolia West, sr.; Sawyer Smith, Boerne Champion, jr.

Reliever: Easton Autrey, Corsicana, sr.

Catcher: Xander Forsell, Leander Rouse, sr.; Thomas Moss, Fort Bend Kempner, sr.,

First baseman: Caven Fuentes, Fulshear, sr.; Timothy Haynes, Lubbock Cooper, sr.

Second baseman: Alec Salazar, Edcouch-Elsa, sr.

Shortstop: Kyle Branch, Lovejoy, sr.

Third baseman: Easton Autrey, Corsicana, soph.; Wesley Stephens, Medina Valley, sr.

Outfielders: Jorge Garza, La Joya Palmview, jr.; Kai Kirchheiner, Richmond Foster, jr.; Ryan Steele, Victoria East, soph.

Designated hitter: Lucas Tinajero, Corpus Christ Ray, jr.



