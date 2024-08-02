Georgia WR Rara Thomas dismissed from team after arrest

ByMARK SCHLABACH

August 1, 2024, 11:39 AM

Georgia wide receiver Rodarius “Rara” Thomas, who was arrested last week on multiple family violence charges, has been dismissed from the team, Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart announced Thursday.

Smart, speaking to reporters at a news conference in Athens, Georgia, said he met with Thomas after he was released from jail on bond Tuesday.

“He can no longer be part of the football team,” Smart said. “He understands that. We wish him the best moving forward.”

Thomas, a senior from Eufaula, Alabama, was charged with cruelty to children-family violence, a second-degree felony, and two misdemeanor counts of battery-family violence. He previously had been suspended from the team indefinitely, in accordance with university policy after an individual is charged with a felony.

Thomas was released on $3,500 bond.

“I am pleased that bond could be set and Mr. Thomas released while we fully investigate the case,” Thomas’ attorney, Kim Stephens, said in a statement on Tuesday. “We expect that this matter can be resolved swiftly and fairly once all facts are known.”

Thomas was expected to be an integral part of Georgia’s passing game this season after star tight end Brock Bowers and wide receiver Ladd McConkey departed for the NFL.

He is the second Georgia player dismissed from the team this offseason. Senior safety David Daniel-Sisavanh was dismissed for what the program called a violation of team rules. In February, he was charged with reckless driving after leading Atlanta police on a pursuit while making multiple lane changes at high speed without using a turn signal.

The Athens Banner-Herald reported on July 26 that Thomas had been stopped by Athens-Clarke County police three times for speeding this offseason, including an incident on May 13 in which he was allegedly driving 73 mph in a 40-mph zone on Barnett Shoals Road.

That is the same road in which a Jeep being driven by former Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter was allegedly racing an SUV driven by recruiting analyst Chandler LeCroy on Jan. 15, 2023. The SUV being driven by LeCroy left the roadway, and LeCroy and Bulldogs offensive lineman Devin Willock were killed in the crash.

According to the report, police also stopped Thomas’ Mustang Mach E on July 11, after he was allegedly driving 86 mph in a 65-mph zone.

It was Thomas’ second arrest on family violence charges since transferring to Georgia from Mississippi State in 2023.

In January 2023, Thomas was arrested by University of Georgia police and accused of felony false imprisonment because he allegedly confined and detained a person “without legal authority by standing in front of the dorm room door, blocking the exit, telling her she cannot leave,” according to an arrest warrant obtained by ESPN at the time.

Thomas was also accused of misdemeanor battery because he allegedly “did intentionally cause visible bodily harm [by] causing bruising to the right biceps and bruising and abrasion to her shins.”

Those criminal charges were dropped by Athens-Clarke County District Attorney Deborah Gonzalez on March 8 after Thomas successfully completed a pretrial diversion program.

Thomas started eight games for the Bulldogs last season, catching 23 passes for 383 yards with one touchdown. He was sidelined for three games with a broken foot.

