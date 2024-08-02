Chargers’ Justin Herbert diagnosed with plantar fascia injury

ByKRIS RHIM

August 1, 2024, 2:29 PM

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert was diagnosed with a plantar fascia injury in his right foot after Wednesday’s practice that will put him in a walking boot for two weeks, the team announced Thursday.

After the time in the boot, Herbert will be on a “gradual return to play protocol” and is expected to be ready to play at the beginning of the season, the team said.

Herbert has moved without any limitation through the first week of camp. On Wednesday, he sprinted into the end zone for a score in an 11-on-11 period and celebrated with teammates.

Herbert was one of the most durable quarterbacks in the NFL through his first four seasons. He started 62 consecutive games, the second-longest active streak by a quarterback before a fracture to his right index finger in Week 14 last year ended his season.

Herbert’s backup, Easton Stick, went winless in the Chargers’ final four games. Stick, Max Duggan and Casey Bauman are the other Chargers quarterbacks.

