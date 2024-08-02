Today is Friday August 02, 2024
Bookmaker to plead guilty in case tied to Shohei Ohtani’s ex-interpreter

Posted/updated on: August 2, 2024 at 5:11 am
ByTISHA THOMPSON
August 1, 2024, 3:09 PM

The illegal bookmaker at the center of the sports betting scandal focused on Ippei Mizuhara, the former interpreter of Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani, will plead guilty next week to bookmaking and money laundering charges, according to court records unsealed by federal prosecutors Thursday.

Prosecutors charged Mathew Bowyer, 49, with operating an unlawful gambling business, money laundering and filing a false tax return on June 21, according to a plea agreement and charging documents filed in U.S. District Court for Central District of California.



