It is taken as political gospel that it is the Democratic Party – and the Democratic Party alone – that truly cares about the plight of black people in America. I believe it can be fairly said that Democrats have a race fixation. Maybe call it a fetish.

We saw that clearly Wednesday when Donald Trump appeared at the annual meeting of the National Association of Black Journalists in Chicago. ABC’s Rachel Scott began the Q&A with Trump with the clear intent of putting Trump on defense. That led to this question:

RACHEL SCOTT: Do you believe that Vice President Kamala Harris is only on the ticket because she is a black woman? DONALD TRUMP: Well, I can say no, I think it’s maybe a little bit different. I’ve known her a long time, indirectly, not directly very much. She was always of Indian heritage and she was only promoting Indian heritage. I didn’t know she was black until a number of years ago when she happened to turn black. And now she wants to be known as black. So, I don’t know, is she Indian or is she black?” https://www.youtellmetexas.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/08/donald-trump-now-harris-is-black-07-31-24.mp3

The media, of course, are beside themselves.

The truth is Trump got rope-a-doped. He should have said it doesn’t matter whether she was a diversity hire or not, race shouldn’t matter at all.

In his defense, Trump didn’t just pull his assertion about Kamala Harris out of thin air. It came from an interview in 2016 when she was running for Senate from California.

KAMALA HARRIS: The Democratic Party for, for a very long time, not just this election cycle, has been doing a lot of active outreach around, to South Asians, around the API in general, and, and will continue to do it. I mean, what we know in particular, when you’re talking about South Asian community, we’re talking about the Indian community more specifically, it is a growing community in the United States, in terms of its voting block, in terms of its participation. And, and I think the party knows that and knows that this is part of our collective community, and there needs to be outreach and inclusion. INTERVIEWER: And certainly it could become the first, Indian senator in US history, which would be quite an accomplishment. KAMALA HARRIS: Knock wood. (laughing)” https://www.youtellmetexas.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/08/kamala-harris-first-indian-senator.mp3

Nothing better illustrates the Democrats’ race fetish. When it suited Kamala’s convenience to be Indian, she was Indian. Now it suits her to be black so she’s black.

Since 1964, Democrats have done a masterful job of demagoguing race for political gain while Republicans have largely just rolled over. As a result, black voters vote for Democrats at a rate of up to 90 percent.

But what has that demagoguery actually done for black voters? Why, in 2024, with Democrats having overseen government for more of the past 60 years than Republicans, are blacks still dealing with so many of the problems of 1964?

That’s the question black voters should be asking the first (now black) woman to run for president. It’s a question Trump should ask at every rally.

