UT Tyler Faculty member named to state advisory panel

Posted/updated on: August 1, 2024 at 4:08 pm

TYLER – Governor Greg Abbott selected Dr. Jenifer Chilton, The University of Texas at Tyler School of Nursing associate dean for academic affairs, as an inaugural member of the advisory panel for the Healthcare Workforce Task Force. The role of the task force is to address the healthcare workforce shortages in Texas.

“We are incredibly proud of Dr. Chilton’s appointment to the advisory panel,” said Dr. Julie V. Philley, UT Tyler president. “Her expertise and dedication to nursing education and healthcare excellence will be invaluable in shaping the future of our healthcare workforce.”

The task force and advisory panel will meet monthly to discuss healthcare information gained from state agency experts and stakeholders. Chilton will serve as co-chair of a workgroup that will identify barriers and opportunities to increasing the faculty pipeline and other health professions. The task force and advisory panel will issue a final report on Oct. 1.

