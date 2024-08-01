Four arrested in Marshall drive-by shooting

Posted/updated on: August 1, 2024 at 3:59 pm

MARSHALL – Two adults and two teenagers were arrested as a result of a drive-by shooting in Marshall Thursday morning. According to our news partner KETK, arrested were 49-year-old Gerrold Maze, 26-year-old Kisha Carlisle, 19-year-old Rmund Hall and 17-year-old Darrieon Russaw all of Marshall.

This was in regards to two shots fired incidents that occurred around 3:00 a.m. Thursday morning. According to Marshall Police, the first was near Lions Park. The other near a home on Calloway Street. Officers reported no injuries at either location. However, this led them to a home on Twyman Street. At this location, all four persons arrested gave up voluntarily to officers.



An MPD search warrant at the Twyman Street location yielded firearms, significant quantities of cocaine, ecstasy, marijuana and other related items. Maze, Carlisle, Hall and Russaw were all charged with theft of a firearm and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. Maze was also charged with unlawful possession of a firearm.

The Marshall Police Department asks that anyone with additional information to contact them at 903-935-4575.

