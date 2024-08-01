Today is Thursday August 01, 2024
50 Cent teams up with Lionsgate for free 50 Cent Action streaming channel

Posted/updated on: August 1, 2024 at 1:24 pm
Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Recording artist and Power franchise co-creator Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson has teamed up with Lionsgate for his very own streaming channel.

According to a press release, 50 Cent Action will feature titles like Fiddy's Power series and a dozen movies starring the rapper-actor. But it will also have access to 20,000 movies in its library, including action pics like The Hitman's Bodyguard starring Samuel L. Jackson and Ryan Reynolds, and Rambo.

The so-called FAST [an industry acronym for Free, Ad-Supported Television] channel "is a natural extension of the work we’re doing at G-Unit Film and Television and G-Unit Studios," an "excited" Fiddy said of the collab.

"This channel will bring diverse, action-packed content to audiences everywhere, reflecting my passion for storytelling and providing a platform for fresh, dynamic voices," he continued, noting he's "working closely with all the FAST platforms to make this a successful channel."

Jim Packer, Lionsgate’s president of worldwide television distribution, added, "Drawing from one of the biggest action libraries in the world, this channel will give 50’s global fan base a deep slate of action movies and television series while expanding his reach to new audiences worldwide."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



