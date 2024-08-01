TWU begins replacing 8,000 water meters Aug. 19

Posted/updated on: August 1, 2024 at 12:14 pm

TYLER – Tyler Water Utilities (TWU) will begin replacing 8,000 water meters starting on Monday, Aug. 19. This project was approved by the City Council in December 2023. The first phase will take one year to complete and will replace meters identified as having issues with accuracy and reliability. For the next three years, 1,650 meters will be replaced annually until all identified problem meters are switched to the new model. Water meters measure the amount of water delivered to a customer’s tap. The most recent meters in our system were installed in 2005. Over the last several years, 27 percent of the existing meters had problems accurately reading water usage, not registering consumption, and not communicating the information to the Water Business Office.

“The new meters will improve accuracy and reliability, ensuring that our customers are billed only for the exact amount of water they use,” said Utilities Director Kate Dietz. “By replacing problematic meters in phases, we ensure that our customers can trust the accuracy of their water bills. This proactive approach allows us to stay ahead as technology advances, providing our customers with the best service possible.”

The Tyler City Council approved the $3.45 million project to purchase and install 8,000 Neptune meters, which are highly recommended by several communities, including Corsicana and Frisco. The meters include associated Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI), a communication technology method for reading meters remotely without having to access each meter located inside meter boxes in the ground.

The City has contracted with Core and Main and Tex Specialty Services as subcontractors to replace the meters. Crews will be in marked vehicles and wearing ID badges. Customers whose meters will be replaced in the first phase will be notified by letter in the mail and door hangers.

Crews will work on this project from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, with after-hours possible if work has been delayed due to weather or other significant conditions. Customers can expect a 30-minute to an hour disruption to water service while the meter is being replaced. If a meter is showing use, Tex Specialty Services crews have been asked to wait and not disrupt service.

Going forward, TWU will spend $700,000 annually on a meter replacement schedule until all remaining customer meters are updated to the new Neptune models.

The first phase will be funded through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARPA) and the Capital Improvement Projects (CIP) program. Future phases will be paid for using revenue generated from water consumption.

For more information, visit the Water Meter Replacement Program webpage.

