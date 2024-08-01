Gateway Church parts ways with founding elder

Posted/updated on: August 1, 2024 at 12:11 pm

DALLAS – The Dallas Morning News says that Gateway Church this week parted ways with a founding elder who was on a leave of absence relating to an investigation into sexual abuse allegations against former pastor Robert Morris, a church spokesperson said Wednesday. Steve Dulin, 63, was the executive pastor leading Gateway Kingdom Business Leaders ministry, according to a statement from the church. Gateway elders met with Dulin this week and, following the meeting, decided to “go in a different direction” regarding his position as a staff member and elder. “Steve has served Gateway Church for many years in various roles. We love Steve, his wife Melody, and their family and sincerely thank them for investing their lives here at Gateway Church. They have faithfully served our congregation, our community and our church through the years,” the statement said. Voicemails seeking comment left at a number listed in public records as Dulin’s were not returned Wednesday evening.

Gateway did not cite a specific reason for Dulin being let go but said it was not related to the findings of the investigation into Morris by Haynes & Boone. Gateway hired the law firm to investigate sexual abuse allegations made against Morris by Oklahoma woman Cindy Clemishire, who said the megachurch pastor abused her from 1982 to 1987, beginning when she was 12 years old. Dulin’s departure comes as the Southlake-based megachurch continues to face what elders earlier called “the most challenging time in Gateway’s history.” He had been on a leave since late June, when Haynes & Boone suggested he and three other elders step down temporarily due to a potential conflict of interest relating to the investigation. At the time, all four elders remained on staff, Gateway said in a statement. Dulin and two other elders, Gayland Lawshe and Kevin Grove, had been elders between 2005 and 2007, when Clemishire said she contacted Morris to confront him about the abuse she said she suffered as a child. She said she believed elders knew of her accusation when Tom Lane, a former Gateway elder, responded to her email and tried to call her.

Go Back