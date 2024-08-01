Today is Thursday August 01, 2024
Lin-Manuel Miranda says his ‘Warriors’-themed musical concept album will debut in October

Posted/updated on: August 1, 2024 at 11:54 am
Atlantic Records

Warriors, Lin-Manuel Miranda's new musical concept album based on Walter Hill's classic 1979 film The Warriors, will be available on Oct. 18 from Atlantic Records.

As reported, Hill's film centered on various fictitious themed street gangs in New York City, including the titular one. They must battle through the Big Apple to get back to their home turf, contending with the likes of The Gramercy Riffs, The Baseball Furies, The Orphans and others.

Grammy winner Nas is collaborating with the EGOT-winning Hamilton creator, who declared, "We've spent the past three years musicalizing the Warriors' journey home, from the South Bronx to Coney Island. Along the way we've gotten to work with a lot of our favorite artists, and we'll be announcing their roles on the album in the weeks ahead."

Miranda concluded, "We can't wait to share these songs with you on October 18th."

Playwright Eisa Davis collaborated with Lin-Manuel on The Warriors project, which some believe might mean they could be following other concept albums-turned-stage musicals like Evita, Jesus Christ Superstar and The Who's Tommy.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



