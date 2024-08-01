Mark Cuban leads group supporting Kamala Harris

August 1, 2024

DALLAS – The Dallas Morning News reports that Dallas billionaire Mark Cuban is the top signature of a new group of 100-plus venture capitalist investors from prominent tech regions like Silicon Valley supporting Vice President Kamala Harris in her bid for the White House. The group, made up of names like Cuban, LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman, billionaire cowboy Chris Sacca and many more is calling itself VCs for Kamala and is pledging to vote for Harris in the upcoming 2024 election The news comes shortly after Harris’ opponent, former President Donald Trump, gained the support of other prominent Silicon Valley entrepreneurs like Marc Andreessen and Ben Horowitz. X/Twitter owner and Tesla Motors CEO Elon Musk has also publicly endorsed Trump. Cuban and Musk have clashed on Musk’s social media platform over diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives in the past year. Though Cuban didn’t immediately respond to an interview request from The Dallas Morning News, VCs for Kamala’s statement said it’s supporting Harris because of how critical the 2024 election has been described by both candidates.

“We spend our days looking for, investing in and supporting entrepreneurs who are building the future. We are pro-business, pro-American dream, pro-entrepreneurship, and pro-technological progress,” the statement said. “We also believe in democracy as the backbone of our nation. We believe that strong, trustworthy institutions are a feature, not a bug, and that our industry – and every other industry — would collapse without them. That is what’s at stake in this election. Everything else, we can solve through constructive dialogue with political leaders and institutions willing to talk to us.” Cuban, who was at one point considered a longshot vice presidential candidate by gambling company BetOnline, has also reportedly been in talks with Harris’ camp in recent weeks. The former Dallas Mavericks owner told crypto news platform Decrypt that Harris’ camp reached out to him with “multiple questions” about cryptocurrency. Cuban said Harris appears receptive to hearing about new technologies, which could be a good sign for the tech entrepreneur as he’s previously said he believes cryptocurrency will be a determining factor for some voters in the upcoming presidential election.

