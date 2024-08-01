Juvenile charged in double homicide

Posted/updated on: August 1, 2024 at 8:39 am

ANGELINA COUNTY — The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left two people dead early Wednesday morning. According to Angelina County Sheriff Tom Selman and our news partner KETK, a call reported a shooting in Burke just after midnight Wednesday morning. Officials detained a juvenile, who has not been publicly identified, at the scene. Morgan McRae, 39, was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds. Hannah Griffin, 31, who had also been shot, was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Sheriff Selman said that investigators received a warrant for the residence and found the weapon that was used in the shooting. Officials also said there were other children in the home at the time of the shooting.

The detained juvenile has been taken to the Angelina County Juvenile Detention Facility and charged with capital murder. The incident remains under investigation. A motive has not yet been established.

